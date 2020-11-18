New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,650 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Nasdaq worth $20,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 238,802 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,281,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,673,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $800,467. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $124.33 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

