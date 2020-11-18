New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Celanese worth $20,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Celanese by 35.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 3,158.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

CE stock opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $133.95. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

