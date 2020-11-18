New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 91,146 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,981,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,146 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.08% of Sabre worth $19,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 14.3% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 17.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sabre by 15.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sabre by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

SABR opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.68. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SABR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

