New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $21,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 78.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TIF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.94.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $103.89 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.02.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

