New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Everest Re Group worth $18,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $238.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.73.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

