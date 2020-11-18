New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,512 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,109 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Expedia Group worth $19,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Expedia Group by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Expedia Group by 804.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $123.03 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $130.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

