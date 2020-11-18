New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,800 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $19,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $260.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.37. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

