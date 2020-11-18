New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 117,885 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,885 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.60% of Balchem worth $18,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Balchem by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Balchem by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Balchem by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 49,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Balchem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

