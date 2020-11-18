New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,300 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Sun Communities worth $19,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 616,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 94.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 260,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after purchasing an additional 126,499 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

Shares of SUI opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average is $141.57. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 106.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

