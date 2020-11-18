New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 197,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 197,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Arch Capital Group worth $20,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

ACGL stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

