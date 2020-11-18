New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,800 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Hasbro worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 18.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 94.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 156.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 46,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,536 shares of company stock worth $6,976,026 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

