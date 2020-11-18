New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,683 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,683 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $18,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 260,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 309.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 116,799 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $276.20 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.26. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.15.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

