New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,360 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Penumbra worth $21,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total value of $1,605,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total value of $149,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,024 shares of company stock worth $7,219,007 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PEN opened at $260.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.58 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.38.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

