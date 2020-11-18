New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,574 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 605,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $19,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 87,689 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

