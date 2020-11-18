New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,000 Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of Dunkin’ Brands Group worth $20,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 168.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $81.00 to $106.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.04. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $106.28.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

