New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 31,200 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Hess worth $21,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 634,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 97,188 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,056,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Co. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $71.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

