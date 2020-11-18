New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,180 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.35% of MSA Safety worth $18,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MSA Safety by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $139.84 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $148.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day moving average of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $2,308,299.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,319 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $626,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,835. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

