New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 71,609 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,609 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $19,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

