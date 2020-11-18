New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.75% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $20,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 42,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $137.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

