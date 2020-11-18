New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,066 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $21,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

