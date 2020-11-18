New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,734 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $18,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 118.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $289,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

In other news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AVY opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $156.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

