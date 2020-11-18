New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,957 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carvana were worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after buying an additional 396,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carvana by 159.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after buying an additional 4,654,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after buying an additional 1,412,588 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Carvana by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,311,000 after buying an additional 366,809 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Carvana by 69.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,485,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,616,000 after buying an additional 609,137 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.70.

CVNA stock opened at $221.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.74. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $242.15. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,173.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.17, for a total transaction of $5,555,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,761 shares of company stock valued at $33,606,908. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

