Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Newmont by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Newmont by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM stock opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $196,870.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,322.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $353,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,726.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,343. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.