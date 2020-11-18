Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) CEO Paul L. Howes Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) CEO Paul L. Howes bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,909.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.65. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,949,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 62.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,176,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 186,213 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth $4,225,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 105.9% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,675,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 861,461 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

