Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Brett Jenkins Sells 4,310 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $452,593.10.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $87.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. FMR LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 119,417 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $9,558,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 182.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after buying an additional 100,040 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

