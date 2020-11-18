Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Timothy C. Busch Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,517.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.32. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after buying an additional 1,044,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 119,417 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $9,558,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 182.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,040 shares during the last quarter.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

