Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) versus Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Head to Head Review

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nikola and Hyundai Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Hyundai Motor $87.89 billion 0.22 $3.68 billion N/A N/A

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nikola and Hyundai Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 1 2 2 0 2.20 Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nikola presently has a consensus target price of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 68.86%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Risk and Volatility

Nikola has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -24.39% -13.32% Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nikola beats Hyundai Motor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names. It also provides SUVs under the New Santa Fe, Kona, Grand Santa Fe, Venue, Santa Fe, Palisade, Grand Santa Fe, Tucson, and Creta names; commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, Sonata Plug-in-Hybrid, NEXO, KONA Electric, Sonata Hybrid, ix35 Fuel Cell, and IONIQ Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, special-CVs, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, and insurance services; manufactures trains; and operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. Hyundai Motor Company has a strategic partnership with Rimac Automobili to develop electric vehicles; and partnership with Incheon International Airport Corporation. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

