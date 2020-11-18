OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other OGE Energy news, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Also, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $101,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $308,697.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.