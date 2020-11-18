Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Holdings Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

