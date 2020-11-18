Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 364,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $18,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 455.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,452,000 after purchasing an additional 350,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on OMC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

