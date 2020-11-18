ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $34.00 at B. Riley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ON. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.02.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:ON opened at $28.16 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.82, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,918,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,097,061.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,166,513 shares of company stock worth $29,722,656 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $109,541,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 112.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,008,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,750,000 after buying an additional 1,373,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,754 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.