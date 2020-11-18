ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 180.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 106.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 59.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 191.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

OKE opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

