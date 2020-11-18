OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) & Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Head to Head Review

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) and Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

This table compares OneSpaWorld and Planet Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpaWorld -56.74% -2.53% -1.67% Planet Fitness 6.63% -9.31% 3.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Planet Fitness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OneSpaWorld and Planet Fitness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpaWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Planet Fitness 2 4 11 0 2.53

Planet Fitness has a consensus price target of $70.81, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Planet Fitness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Planet Fitness is more favorable than OneSpaWorld.

Volatility and Risk

OneSpaWorld has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Fitness has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneSpaWorld and Planet Fitness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpaWorld $562.23 million 1.24 -$41.03 million $0.16 51.19 Planet Fitness $688.80 million 8.55 $117.69 million $1.59 42.81

Planet Fitness has higher revenue and earnings than OneSpaWorld. Planet Fitness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneSpaWorld, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Planet Fitness beats OneSpaWorld on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea. As of February 26, 2020, it offered health, fitness, beauty and wellness services, treatments, and products onboard 170 cruise ships and at 69 destination resorts. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment engages in the sale of fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 2,001 stores, including 1,903 franchised and 98 corporate-owned stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. Planet Fitness, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.