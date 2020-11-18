Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to $85.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONEXF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Onex from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onex from $85.60 to $91.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Onex from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $52.42 on Monday. Onex has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -75.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

