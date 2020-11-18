Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to $87.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $82.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.98% from the stock’s previous close.

ONEXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onex from $85.60 to $91.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Onex from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Onex from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $52.42 on Monday. Onex has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -75.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

