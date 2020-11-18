Overstock.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 61,871 call options on the company. This is an increase of 140% compared to the average volume of 25,779 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSTK. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,619,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,921,000 after buying an additional 274,308 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 38.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after buying an additional 728,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 18.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,276,000 after buying an additional 300,582 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 47.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 278,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

