Panglobal Brands (OTCMKTS:PNGB) versus Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Head to Head Analysis

Panglobal Brands (OTCMKTS:PNGB) and Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Panglobal Brands and Superior Group of Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panglobal Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Superior Group of Companies $376.70 million 1.07 $12.07 million $0.79 33.10

Superior Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Panglobal Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Panglobal Brands and Superior Group of Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panglobal Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Group of Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Superior Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.40%. Given Superior Group of Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Group of Companies is more favorable than Panglobal Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Panglobal Brands and Superior Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panglobal Brands N/A N/A N/A Superior Group of Companies 5.64% 15.74% 7.21%

Summary

Superior Group of Companies beats Panglobal Brands on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Panglobal Brands Company Profile

Panglobal Brands, Inc. engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories in the United States and internationally. It merchandises and sells junior T-shirts, junior denim, dresses, skirts, and knit and woven tops. The company sells its products under Sosik, Scrapbook, Scrapbook Originals, Crafty Couture, Tea and Honey, and Haven brand names. It sells its products through a network of wholesale accounts. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses. It also provides various products directly related to uniforms and service apparel; industrial laundry bags for linen suppliers and industrial launderers; and promotional and related products for branded marketing programs, event promotions, employee and consumer rewards and incentives, and specialty packaging and displays. This segment sells its products under the Fashion Seal Healthcare, HPI, and WonderWink brand names. The Remote Staffing Solutions segment provides multilingual telemarketing and business process outsourced solutions through the recruitment and employment of qualified English-speaking agents. The Promotional Products segment produces and sells promotional products and branded merchandise under the BAMKO, Public Identity, and Tangerine brands to corporate clients and universities. The company was formerly known as Superior Uniform Group, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. in May 2018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Seminole, Florida.

