PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $1,690,200.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,690,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $896,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $876,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

