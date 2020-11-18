PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,200,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 160,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 642,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after purchasing an additional 641,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,053,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10,826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 116,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $142.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

