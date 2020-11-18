Philip Ryan Sr. Barros Sells 44,279 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $644.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 409.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

