Phillip Stephen Shaer Sells 70,000 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Stock

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.06. Canopy Growth Corp has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $103,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,751,936 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $28,312,000 after acquiring an additional 77,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $21,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,332 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,218 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 968,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Cfra upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

