Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 54.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 578,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

