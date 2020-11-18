Piper Sandler Increases Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Price Target to $30.00

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

ALTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS ALTA opened at $26.92 on Monday. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.79.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $75,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $52,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 28 shares of company stock valued at $766 and sold 25,579 shares valued at $550,182.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

