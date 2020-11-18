Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) PT Raised to $3.50

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS PAZRF opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at June 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.4 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.