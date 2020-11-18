Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plus500’s FY2020 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLSQF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Plus500 from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Plus500 stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. Plus500 has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $21.10.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

