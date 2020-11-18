Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Pool worth $19,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pool by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $329.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $391.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti increased their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $1,088,864.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,621,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 1,295 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total value of $427,544.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,455.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,571 shares of company stock worth $23,178,202. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.