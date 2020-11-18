Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,112 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Citrix Systems worth $34,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 663,926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $454,922,000 after purchasing an additional 580,208 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $68,581,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7,917.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 486,821 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $63,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $249,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,904 shares of company stock worth $7,905,022 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.22. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

