Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,497,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 330,535 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $36,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after buying an additional 6,527,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $207,616,000 after buying an additional 627,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,100,000 after buying an additional 145,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,621,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,058,000 after buying an additional 702,505 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,398,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,623,000 after buying an additional 285,100 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

F stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.75 and a beta of 1.24. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

