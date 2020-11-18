Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $37,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $12,064,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 85.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 147,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $214.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.19 and a 200 day moving average of $179.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,740.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,216,183.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,434. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

