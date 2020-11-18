Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,575 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Valero Energy worth $35,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after buying an additional 491,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,938,000 after buying an additional 1,468,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,670 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,618,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.